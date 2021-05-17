GUNSHOT VICTIM DIES IN GRIFFIN

On Sunday, May 9th at approximately 1:40 am, on duty patrol officers heard gunshots in the area of Chappell and Tinsley and responded to the area in an attempt to pinpoint the area where the shots originated. Before officers could determine the location, officers were dispatched to the area of N. 5th Street where they observed a male lying in the roadway. Officers attempted to render aid to the victim but determined the male had been shot and had succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators and Crimes scene personnel were summoned to the area and began processing the scene, interviewing witnesses and following leads. The victim has been identified as Javarreis Demonta Reid, age 25 of Griffin. Mr. Reid’s family have been notified.
Investigators are still following leads and gathering information pertinent to this investigation. This case is active and ongoing and additional details will be released when appropriate and when doing so would not jeopardize the investigation.
Anyone with information, please contact Inv. D. J. King at 770-229-6450, ext. 164.
