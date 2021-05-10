REPORT FROM D.A. MARIE BRODER

I hope everyone had a lovely Mother’s Day. My husband and daughter showed me a little extra love and attention this weekend with breakfast and some thoughtful gifts. These relaxing moments were much appreciated after closing three weeks of jury trials in Fayette County.
Of the many cases that resolved, two cases were particularly noteworthy. The first involved the burglary of an auto parts store in Fayetteville. Thanks to an alarm system, surveillance video, and responsive law enforcement, the Defendant was apprehended shortly after triggering the alarm. A jury found the Defendant guilty of burglary in the second degree.
Our office was also prepared to try a defendant who entered a Victoria’s Secret in the Avenue shopping center in Peachtree City. He sprayed an employee with pepper spray and took more than $2,000 in merchandise. Patrons of the shopping center took note of the license plate on the getaway vehicle and the Defendant was apprehended in Newnan. This incident was also caught on video camera. After a jury was selected, the Defendant decided to plead guilty to aggravated assault and was given a 30-year sentence.
In both cases, we were able to achieve a successful result because business owners invested in surveillance systems that allow us to see the crime as it happened. Additionally, ordinary citizens made the effort to assist law enforcement by quickly telling them about what they had seen. You can never underestimate how important community involvement can be in helping to resolve crimes. Finally, law enforcement in Fayette County acted swiftly to help locate and bring in the suspects. Their hard work and diligence are why these cases were a success.
I would also note that neither defendant resided in this Circuit and both had multiple felony convictions from other counties before they tried to commit crime in this Circuit. My office will do what it takes to send a message to criminals that Fayette, Spalding, Pike, and Upson Counties are not the place to prey on our citizens and business.
I am extremely proud of the hard work of the Assistant District Attorneys who prepared and tried these cases in Fayette. Trials in Fayette will continue over the next two weeks. Our eyes now turn further south as trials begin this week in Pike and Upson County. I am optimistic that getting trials up and running in these counties will be just as successful as they were in Fayette and Spalding. If you are called to jury duty, we look forward to seeing you at the Courthouse. Until next time, be kind to one another
