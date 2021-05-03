COVID-19 UPDATE FOR APRIL 2021

From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov)
Upson’s confirmed cases dropped from 60 in March to 45 in April, which tied the record low set in October 2020. The total cases for all of the local counties combined dropped from 296 in March to 243 in April, which set the record for the lowest combined case count to date.
Upson’s death toll declined from 7 in March to 4 in April, and the combined counties’ death toll declined from 44 down to 16.
Upson’s average 2-week test positivity, which was 6.7% in March, went down to 5.3% in April, but that wasn’t quite low enough to take Upson out of the Yellow Zone. Nearby counties Pike, Lamar, Meriwether and Spalding Counties also remain in the Yellow Zone, but four neighbors have moved all the way up to the Green Zone: Monroe, Crawford, Taylor and Talbot Counties.
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp.
Avg 2-wk
April 2020
211
18 (hi)
June 2020
74
9
1 (lo)
Oct 2020
45 (lo)
9
17
5.4%
Nov 2020
98
0 (lo)
7
8.4%
Dec 2020
246
1
12
13.7%
Jan 2021
405 (hi)
14
24 (hi)
21%
Feb 2021
112
10
22
10.8%
Mar 2021
60
7
7
6.7%
Apr 2021
45 (lo)
4
7
5.3%
Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health
8-County Area
New Cases
New Deaths
Nov 2020
575
12 (lo)
Dec 2020
1,464
12 (lo)
Jan 2021
2,063 (hi)
58 (hi)
Feb 2021
726
53
Mar 2021
296
44
Apr 2021
243 (lo)
16
8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,
Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
