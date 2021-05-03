Monday, May 3, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE FOR APRIL 2021

 From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov)

 April was an encouraging month for the state of Georgia, Upson County, and Upson’s adjacent counties as COVID numbers showed a steady decline across the board.

Upson’s confirmed cases dropped from 60 in March to 45 in April, which tied the record low set in October 2020. The total cases for all of the local counties combined dropped from 296 in March to 243 in April, which set the record for the lowest combined case count to date.

Upson’s death toll declined from 7 in March to 4 in April, and the combined counties’ death toll declined from 44 down to 16.

Upson’s average 2-week test positivity, which was 6.7% in March, went down to 5.3% in April, but that wasn’t quite low enough to take Upson out of the Yellow Zone.  Nearby counties PikeLamar, Meriwether and Spalding Counties also remain in the Yellow Zone, but four neighbors have moved all the way up to the Green ZoneMonroeCrawfordTaylor and Talbot Counties. 


Upson County

New Cases

New Deaths

New Hosp.

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

April 2020

211

18 (hi)

 

 

June 2020

74

9

1 (lo)

 

Oct 2020

45 (lo)

9

17

5.4%

Nov 2020

98

0 (lo)

7

8.4%

Dec 2020

246

1

12

13.7%

Jan 2021

405 (hi)

14

24 (hi)

21%

Feb 2021

112

10

22

10.8%

Mar 2021

60

7

7

6.7%

Apr 2021

45 (lo)

4

7

5.3%

Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health


8-County Area

New Cases

New Deaths

Nov 2020

575

12 (lo)

Dec 2020

1,464

12 (lo)

Jan 2021

2,063 (hi)

58 (hi)

Feb 2021

726

53

Mar 2021

296

44

Apr 2021

243 (lo)

16

8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,

Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 9:41 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)