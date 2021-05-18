RUSSELL EASOM NEW HEAD FOOTBALL COACH GRIFFIN HIGH

Easom has been the head football coach, athletic director and defensive coordinator for East Coweta High School since 2014. Prior to East Coweta High School, Coach Easom served Griffin High School as special team coordinator, defensive coordinator, algebra lead teacher and math lead teacher from 2004-2013.
During his time at GHS, Easom received numerous recognitions including Teacher of the Month, Teacher of the Year, awarded the Golden Star and helped lead the GHS football team to be state champions in 2013.
Coach Easom holds a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Math and Science from Columbus State University, a Masters of Education in Post-Secondary Education from Troy University and a Specialists of Education in Coaching Pedagogy from Valdosta State University.
“We are very excited to have Coach Easom back with the Griffin High School Football Program,” said GSCS Superintendent Keith Simmons. “I am confident he will continue to build on the rich history and continue the legacy of Griffin High School football.” Board Chairman Zack Holmes said, “I trust the superintendent and our newly appointed principal of Griffin High School, Herbert Chambers.”
