JUNE JAM DOWNTOWN GRIFFIN

Join us Saturday, June 12 as we celebrate 2nd Saturday and June Jam all in one day. 2nd Saturday will kick off at 10AM, with June Jam starting at 6PM on Solomon Street.
Shop, dine, and explore all that Downtown Griffin has to offer before hitting the sand with your beach chair to enjoy some live music! That's right, 60+ tons of sand will be dumped on Solomon Street, in front of Imperial Theatre Park, with a volleyball net, food trucks, steel drums, and a hot party band.
This is a FREE all day event. However, you can purchase a VIP table for June Jam, which includes linens and reserved seating for eight from 6-11PM.
