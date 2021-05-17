GRIFFIN PD ARREST IN ARMED ROBBERY

As officers arrived on scene, witnesses reported that a black male wearing jeans, a dark shirt and an American flag mask entered the building though a back door and walked in to the office. The male, who was armed with a knife, threatened the cafeteria manger, holding her at knife point and took cash from the office.
The Griffin Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit arrived on scene, and after further interviews with witnesses, they were able to determine the suspect was a former employee. The suspect was identified as Curtis Dowell, age 51 of Griffin. Warrants were issued for Dowell and he was arrested today.
A social media post on the City of Griffin Police Department Facebook page on Friday asked for assistance in locating Sage and Violet Dowell. There was concern for the children’s safety if they were in Mr. Dowell’s presence when and if he were confronted by law enforcement regarding the warrants against him. Dowell was taken in to the custody without incident and the children are safe. Thank you to everyone who called, emailed or left tips on the children’s whereabouts. The children are safe due to caring citizens and our supporters.
The Griffin Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Griffin for their continued involvement and partnership with us in an effort to keep our city safe. The Griffin Police Department works to continue strengthening the bond with the community
