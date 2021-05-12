Upson-Lee Returns To Traditional Classes

Superintendent Derico stated, “Based on the information we have at this time, the BOE, district administration, and school-level administration feel that this is the best decision for Thomaston-Upson students and their families. We have proven throughout the 2020-21 school year that we can provide safe face-to-face instruction at all of our schools. We will continue to implement practices and procedures to mitigate transmission and keep our students and staff safe.”
For the 2021-22 school year, there will be no remote option at each school as there has been during the 2020-21 school year. However, students in grades 6-12 will have another option available to them – Upson-Lee Virtual School (ULVS). ULVS is a fully online virtual option that will allow students flexibility as they work at their own pace. Students must apply to attend Upson-Lee Virtual School and will be notified of their acceptance. The Upson-Lee Virtual School Guidebook, FAQs, and application are available on the school's webpage at www.upson.k12.ga.us/ulvs.
The application deadline is June 3, 2021. All applications will be reviewed, and students/parents will be notified of acceptance to ULVS on June 10, 2021.
|Highland Roberts and
FFA sponsor Josh Rabalais
CONGRATULATIONS to ULMS teacher Casey Chafin, who was selected as the Thomaston-Upson School System's 2021-22 Teacher of the Year! Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico made the announcement in a surprise visit to Mr. Chafin's classroom. The System Teacher of the Year is selected from among the individual schools' Teachers of the Year by a panel of community and school district judges.
Judging was based on an application packet, a classroom/teaching video, and a teacher interview. Mr. Chafin will now represent the Thomaston-Upson School System in the Georgia Teacher of the Year competition.
Pictured l-r: TU Assistant Superintendent Julie English; ULMS Principal Rhonda Gulley; TU School System and ULMS Teacher of the Year Casey Chafin; TU Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico
No comments:
Post a Comment