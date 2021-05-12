Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Upson-Lee Returns To Traditional Classes

Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico has announced that current plans are for Thomaston-Upson Schools to return to traditional, face-to-face teaching and learning for the 2021-22 school year. 

Superintendent Derico stated, “Based on the information we have at this time, the BOE, district administration, and school-level administration feel that this is the best decision for Thomaston-Upson students and their families. We have proven throughout the 2020-21 school year that we can provide safe face-to-face instruction at all of our schools. We will continue to implement practices and procedures to mitigate transmission and keep our students and staff safe.” 

For the 2021-22 school year, there will be no remote option at each school as there has been during the 2020-21 school year. However, students in grades 6-12 will have another option available to them – Upson-Lee Virtual School (ULVS). ULVS is a fully online virtual option that will allow students flexibility as they work at their own pace. Students must apply to attend Upson-Lee Virtual School and will be notified of their acceptance. The Upson-Lee Virtual School Guidebook, FAQs, and application are available on the school's webpage at www.upson.k12.ga.us/ulvs

The application deadline is June 3, 2021. All applications will be reviewed, and students/parents will be notified of acceptance to ULVS on June 10, 2021.
 
Highland Roberts and
FFA sponsor Josh Rabalais
Congratulations to ULHS student Highland Roberts, who was recognized at the Georgia State FFA Convention in Macon for earning his State FFA Degree. The State FFA Degree is designed to recognize students who have developed an outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) program, participated in multiple FFA competitive events, and served their local communities throughout their FFA career. There are over 73,000 FFA members across our state, but only about 1% of members will earn the State FFA Degree each year. 

CONGRATULATIONS to ULMS teacher Casey Chafin, who was selected as the Thomaston-Upson School System's 2021-22 Teacher of the Year! Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico made the announcement in a surprise visit to Mr. Chafin's classroom. The System Teacher of the Year is selected from among the individual schools' Teachers of the Year by a panel of community and school district judges. 

Judging was based on an application packet, a classroom/teaching video, and a teacher interview. Mr. Chafin will now represent the Thomaston-Upson School System in the Georgia Teacher of the Year competition.
 


Pictured l-r: TU Assistant Superintendent Julie English; ULMS Principal Rhonda Gulley; TU School System and ULMS Teacher of the Year Casey Chafin; TU Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico
