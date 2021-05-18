Tuesday, May 18, 2021

UGA-CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Georgia and Clemson will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, NC, according to an announcement Tuesday by ESPN.

The game will be televised on ABC and will be part of a five-game early season schedule featuring SEC teams against non-conference opponents.

The early season schedule announced Tuesday involving SEC teams include:

Sept. 4:

3:30 p.m. ABC, Alabama vs. Miami in Chick-fil-A Kickoff

7:30 pm. ABC, Georgia vs. Clemson in Duke’s Mayo Classic

Sept. 6:

8:00 p.m. ESPN, Louisville vs. Ole Miss in Chick-fil-A Kickoff

Sept. 11:

7:00 p.m. ESPN, Texas at Arkansas

Sept. 18:

7:30 p.m. ABC, Auburn at Penn State.
