UGA-CLEMSON FOOTBALL

The game will be televised on ABC and will be part of a five-game early season schedule featuring SEC teams against non-conference opponents.
The early season schedule announced Tuesday involving SEC teams include:
Sept. 4:
3:30 p.m. ABC, Alabama vs. Miami in Chick-fil-A Kickoff
Sept. 6:
7:30 pm. ABC, Georgia vs. Clemson in Duke’s Mayo Classic
8:00 p.m. ESPN, Louisville vs. Ole Miss in Chick-fil-A Kickoff
Sept. 11:
7:00 p.m. ESPN, Texas at Arkansas
Sept. 18:
7:30 p.m. ABC, Auburn at Penn State.
