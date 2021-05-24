Monday, May 24, 2021

City Of Thomaston Conducting Pressure Flow Test

The City of Thomaston’s water department will be conducting pressure and flow tests on hydrants in the following areas on Monday, May 24th and Tuesday, May 25th. We apologize for any temporary inconvenience this may cause. A few hydrants will be left open at low flow to assist with clearing out any dirty water that the testing may cause. 

Please see the below proposed schedules and call The City of Thomaston's water and wastewater department at (706) 646-8031 with any questions.

Monday, May 24th Includes the Following:

N. Hightower St. between E. Thompson St. and E. Walker St.
N. Bethel St. between E. Thompson St. and E. Walker St.
E. Walker St. between N. Hightower St. and Washington St.
Jones Ave.
Sharman St.
Kings Ave.
College St.

Tuesday, May 25th Includes the Following:

N. Hightower St. between Daniel St and Joe White St
N. Bethel St. between Daniel St. and Joe White St.
Joe White St Between N. Bethel St and Washington St.
Park St.
Cunningham Ave
Daniel St
Jenkins St
Washington St.
Park Ln
Pearless Rd
Worthy Dr
Munford Way
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 3:47 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)