City Of Thomaston Conducting Pressure Flow Test

Please see the below proposed schedules and call The City of Thomaston's water and wastewater department at (706) 646-8031 with any questions.
Monday, May 24th Includes the Following:
N. Hightower St. between E. Thompson St. and E. Walker St.
N. Bethel St. between E. Thompson St. and E. Walker St.
E. Walker St. between N. Hightower St. and Washington St.
Jones Ave.
Sharman St.
Kings Ave.
College St.
Tuesday, May 25th Includes the Following:
N. Hightower St. between Daniel St and Joe White St
N. Bethel St. between Daniel St. and Joe White St.
Joe White St Between N. Bethel St and Washington St.
Park St.
Cunningham Ave
Daniel St
Jenkins St
Washington St.
Park Ln
Pearless Rd
Worthy Dr
Munford Way
