Questions For The Next School Term Thomaston-Upson Schools

BACK TO SCHOOL 2021-22
Frequently Asked Questions:
Will temperature checks be required to enter school buildings and buses?
No. Temperature checks will not be required to enter buildings or buses.
Will wearing masks and/or face shields in buildings and buses be mandated next year?
No. There will not be a mask mandate. Individuals may continue to wear masks if they chose to do so.
Will transportation staff continue to spray/sanitize every bus each day?
Yes. The TU Transportation Department will continue to thoroughly sanitize and disinfect buses at the end of the school day.
Will custodians continue to spray/fog/sanitize every classroom each day?
Yes. TU Custodians will continue to thoroughly sanitize and disinfect classrooms at the end of the school day.
Will schools require 6 ft. social distancing when possible?
No. Social distancing will not be mandated.
If a student/staff has been vaccinated, will he/she be required to quarantine if exposure occurs?
No. Individuals who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 DO NOT have to quarantine after exposure.
If a student/staff tests positive for COVID-19, is a quarantine period required?
TU Schools will adhere to guidance provided by DPH and the CDC.
Will Thomaston-Upson Schools require students and/or staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19?
No. Vaccination for COVID-19 will not be required by the school system.
Will students be allowed to sit at tables and work collaboratively in groups?
Yes. Students will be allowed to sit at tables and work collaboratively in small groups.
Will field trips be allowed? If so, will parents be allowed to attend?
Yes. Field trips will resume. Parent attendance will be determined by the school.
Will special events such as Open House, Grandparents Day, school dances, etc. resume next year?
Yes. Special events will resume as scheduled by the school principal.
Will the Upson-Lee Fine Arts Center (FAC) reopen for school and community use?
Yes. The FAC will be open for events beginning in July 2021.
Will PTO programs resume?
Yes. PTO programs will resume as planned by the school principal.
Will parents be allowed to walk their children into the buildings?
Parents escorting their children into the building will resume with principal discretion and district guidance.
Will students eat in the cafeteria?
Yes. Students will return to the cafeterias for breakfast and lunch service under direction of the school principal.
Will parents be allowed to eat with students (PK-5)?
Parent participation in breakfast and lunch will resume with principal discretion and district guidance.
The health and safety of Thomaston-Upson Schools’ students and staff are always top priorities. These guidelines are subject to change based on information from the GA Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control, and local health officials.
