Monday, May 10, 2021

GUILTY PLEAS UPSON SUPERIOR COURT

Pleas – Judge Scott L.Ballard

May 7, 2021

1. Triona C. Webb 
Ct. 1: Possession of Meth WITD: Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 2: Possession of Meth: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine

2. Triona C. Webb

3. Nathan P. Reynolds

4. Marcus M. Harris
Ct. 1: Battery: 12 months probation; $1,000 fine
Ct. 2: Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree: Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 1: Possession of Meth: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service; Restitution of $170 to Jared Roberts; cc with Lamar County VOP
Ct. 1: Possession of synthetic marijuana: Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 2 Possession of synthetic marijuana: 3 years  probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service; 1st Offender; Credit for time served

5. Tina Louise Paschal
Ct. 1: Possession of Meth: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service

6. Juarise D. Bolden

7. Jonathan D. Williams
Ct. 1: Theft by Taking: Nolle prosequi
Ct. 2: Entering Auto: 5 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service
Ct. 3: Entering Auto: 5 years probation; $1,500 fine consecutive to Ct. 2
Ct. 4: Entering Auto: Nolle prosequi Ct. 5: Entering Auto: Nolle prosequi
Ct. 1: Theft by Taking: 10 years probation;
$1,500 fine; $757.00 in Restitution; 80 hours community service
Ct. 1: Aggravated Assault: Reduced to Battery: 12 months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service

8.  Javius J. Gray

9. Tobby F. Brown

10. Justin Cole Evans

11. Daniel Winters
Ct. 1: Possession of Cocaine WITD: Nolle prosequi
Ct. 2: Possession of Scheduled II Controlled Substance: 3 years probation (90-120 days to serve in the PDC); $1,500 fine; 80hours community service
Ct. 1: Aggravated Assault: 7 years probation;
$1,500 fine: 80 hours community service
Ct. 1: Burglary 1st Degree: 3 years to serve; 2 years probation; $1,500 fine
Ct. 2: Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon: 3 years to serve concurrent to ct. 1
Ct. 1: Burglary 2nd Degree: Reduced to Theft by Taking: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service

12. Megan D. Faulkner 
Ct. 1: Reckless Conduct: 12 months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service
Ct. 2: Cruelty to Children in 2nd Degree: Reduced to Reckless Conduct: 12 months probation consecutive to Ct. 1; $500 fine ;40 hours community service

13. Dylan J. Nixon 
Ct. 1: Statutory Rape: Reduced to Fornication: 12 months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service

14. Lucas W. Baucom 
Ct. 1: Possession of Firearm Convicted Felon: 5 years 
probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service
Ct. 2: Theft by Taking: Nolle Prosequi

15.  Emily Evans 
Ct. 1: Theft by Taking: 5 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service; $757.50 in Restitution

16. Anthony B. Moore 
Ct. 1: Trafficking Cocaine: NolleProsequi
Ct. 2: Possession of Controlled Substance WITD: Nolle Prosequi 
Ct. 3: Possession of Scheduled II Controlled Substance: 10 years probation; $15,000 fine; 80 hours 12 community service

17. Regan R. Glandon 
Ct. 1: Tampering with Evidence: 5 years probation; $500 fine; 80 hours community service

18. John R. Winters
Ct. 1: Forgery in the 3rd Degree: Reduced to Forgery in the 4th Degree: 12months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service
Ct. 2: Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance: Nolle Prosequi

19. Courtney L. Watson 
Ct. 1: Crossing the guard line with contraband: 12 months probation; $250 fine; 40 hours community service

20.  Pamela D. Mynatt 
Ct. 1: Possession of a Controlled Substance:  Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 2: Possession of Cocaine: Reduced to Possession of drug related object: 12months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service

21. Justin D. Potts 
Ct. 1: Statutory Rape: Reduced to fornication: 12 months probation; $500 fine

22. Charles W. Smith 
Ct. 1: Possession of meth: 2 years probation; $1,500 fine; 40 hours community service; Conditional discharge 

23. Earnest J. Pearson 
Ct. 1: Possession of Meth: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service

24. Zachery C. Hutchens 
Ct. 1: Burglary 2nd Degree: Reduced to Theft by Taking: 3 years probation; $1,500fine; 80 hours community service; 1st Offender

25. Keldrick A. Traylor 
Ct. 1: Driving while License Suspended: 12 months probation (48 hours in jail); $500 fine; 40 hours community service; 
Ct. 2: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude: Reduced to Obstruction of LEO: 12 months probation: $1,000 fine; 40 hours community service consecutive to Ct. 1 
Cr. 3: Reckless Driving: 12 months probation; $1,000 fine; 40 hours 13 community service consecutive to Ct. 1 & 2
Ct. 4: Failure to wear seat belt: Nolle Prosequi 
Ct. 5: Failure to stop and stop sign: 12 months probation; 40 hours community service; consecutive to Ct. 1,2,& 3.
Ct. 6: Failure to Maintain Lane: 12 months probation; 40 hours community service consecutive to Ct.1,2,3 & 5.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 1:35 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)