GUILTY PLEAS UPSON SUPERIOR COURT

May 7, 2021
1. Triona C. Webb
Ct. 1: Possession of Meth WITD: Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 2: Possession of Meth: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine
2. Triona C. Webb
3. Nathan P. Reynolds
4. Marcus M. Harris
Ct. 1: Battery: 12 months probation; $1,000 fine
Ct. 2: Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree: Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 1: Possession of Meth: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service; Restitution of $170 to Jared Roberts; cc with Lamar County VOP
Ct. 1: Possession of synthetic marijuana: Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 2 Possession of synthetic marijuana: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service; 1st Offender; Credit for time served
5. Tina Louise Paschal
Ct. 1: Possession of Meth: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service
6. Juarise D. Bolden
7. Jonathan D. Williams
Ct. 1: Theft by Taking: Nolle prosequi
Ct. 2: Entering Auto: 5 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service
Ct. 3: Entering Auto: 5 years probation; $1,500 fine consecutive to Ct. 2
Ct. 4: Entering Auto: Nolle prosequi Ct. 5: Entering Auto: Nolle prosequi
Ct. 1: Theft by Taking: 10 years probation;
$1,500 fine; $757.00 in Restitution; 80 hours community service
Ct. 1: Aggravated Assault: Reduced to Battery: 12 months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service
8. Javius J. Gray
Ct. 2: Possession of Meth: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine
9. Tobby F. Brown
10. Justin Cole Evans
11. Daniel Winters
Ct. 1: Possession of Cocaine WITD: Nolle prosequi
Ct. 2: Possession of Scheduled II Controlled Substance: 3 years probation (90-120 days to serve in the PDC); $1,500 fine; 80hours community service
Ct. 1: Aggravated Assault: 7 years probation;
$1,500 fine: 80 hours community service
Ct. 1: Burglary 1st Degree: 3 years to serve; 2 years probation; $1,500 fine
Ct. 2: Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon: 3 years to serve concurrent to ct. 1
Ct. 1: Burglary 2nd Degree: Reduced to Theft by Taking: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service
12. Megan D. Faulkner
Ct. 1: Reckless Conduct: 12 months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service
Ct. 2: Cruelty to Children in 2nd Degree: Reduced to Reckless Conduct: 12 months probation consecutive to Ct. 1; $500 fine ;40 hours community service
13. Dylan J. Nixon
Ct. 1: Statutory Rape: Reduced to Fornication: 12 months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service
14. Lucas W. Baucom
Ct. 1: Possession of Firearm Convicted Felon: 5 years
probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service
Ct. 2: Theft by Taking: Nolle Prosequi
15. Emily Evans
Ct. 1: Theft by Taking: 5 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service; $757.50 in Restitution
16. Anthony B. Moore
Ct. 1: Trafficking Cocaine: NolleProsequi
Ct. 2: Possession of Controlled Substance WITD: Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 3: Possession of Scheduled II Controlled Substance: 10 years probation; $15,000 fine; 80 hours 12 community service
17. Regan R. Glandon
Ct. 1: Tampering with Evidence: 5 years probation; $500 fine; 80 hours community service
18. John R. Winters
Ct. 1: Forgery in the 3rd Degree: Reduced to Forgery in the 4th Degree: 12months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service
Ct. 2: Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance: Nolle Prosequi
19. Courtney L. Watson
Ct. 1: Crossing the guard line with contraband: 12 months probation; $250 fine; 40 hours community service
20. Pamela D. Mynatt
Ct. 1: Possession of a Controlled Substance: Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 2: Possession of Cocaine: Reduced to Possession of drug related object: 12months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service
21. Justin D. Potts
Ct. 1: Statutory Rape: Reduced to fornication: 12 months probation; $500 fine
22. Charles W. Smith
Ct. 1: Possession of meth: 2 years probation; $1,500 fine; 40 hours community service; Conditional discharge
23. Earnest J. Pearson
Ct. 1: Possession of Meth: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service
24. Zachery C. Hutchens
Ct. 1: Burglary 2nd Degree: Reduced to Theft by Taking: 3 years probation; $1,500fine; 80 hours community service; 1st Offender
25. Keldrick A. Traylor
Ct. 1: Driving while License Suspended: 12 months probation (48 hours in jail); $500 fine; 40 hours community service;
Ct. 2: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude: Reduced to Obstruction of LEO: 12 months probation: $1,000 fine; 40 hours community service consecutive to Ct. 1
Cr. 3: Reckless Driving: 12 months probation; $1,000 fine; 40 hours 13 community service consecutive to Ct. 1 & 2
Ct. 4: Failure to wear seat belt: Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 5: Failure to stop and stop sign: 12 months probation; 40 hours community service; consecutive to Ct. 1,2,& 3.
Ct. 6: Failure to Maintain Lane: 12 months probation; 40 hours community service consecutive to Ct.1,2,3 & 5.
