GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS RETURNING TO IN PERSON

The Griffin-Spalding County School System plans to go back to school in person for the 2021-2022 school year. All classrooms will be open for in-person instruction next year. Teachers will teach face to face in the traditional manner. Our goal is that GSCS teachers will not be providing remote instruction and in-person instruction simultaneously. There also will be no asynchronous Fridays next year.
GSCS will continue to follow COVID mitigation protocol as recommended by CDC. Those protocol recommendations may change over time but currently include the wearing of face coverings on school buses and in classrooms when not socially distanced.
If a parent or guardian believes their student is best served through remote at-home learning, a virtual school option will be provided by Stride Learning Solutions for our elementary students and by Edgenuity for middle school and high school students.
