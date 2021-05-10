Monday, May 10, 2021

ANNEX REQUESTY NORTHSIDE THOMASTON

 THOMASTON-UPSON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – GOVERNMENT COMPLEX

AGENDA

MAY 12, 2021

5:30 p.m.

WATCH MEETING VIA CITY OF THOMASTON YOUTUBE PAGE

LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR1F8V1o6j-67nNYbOysNwg

1) Opening of Meeting and Call to Order.

2) Approval of Minutes of March 18, 2021.

3) Annexation Request of 1070 Highway 19 N – Property owner, Robert

Fallin of 1070 Highway 19 North has requested their property be

annexed into the City of Thomaston. The property is located in the

county and is within 300’ of the city limits.

4) Other Business.

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 3:22 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)