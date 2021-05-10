ANNEX REQUESTY NORTHSIDE THOMASTON

THOMASTON-UPSON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
AGENDA
MAY 12, 2021
5:30 p.m.
WATCH MEETING VIA CITY OF THOMASTON YOUTUBE PAGE
LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR1F8V1o6j-67nNYbOysNwg
1) Opening of Meeting and Call to Order.
2) Approval of Minutes of March 18, 2021.
3) Annexation Request of 1070 Highway 19 N – Property owner, Robert
Fallin of 1070 Highway 19 North has requested their property be
annexed into the City of Thomaston. The property is located in the
county and is within 300’ of the city limits.
4) Other Business.
