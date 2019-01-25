UPSON SO TWO ARRESTS FOR THEFT

NEWS RELEASE FROM SHERIFF DAN KILGORE
Two individuals have been arrested for their involvement in three thefts in Upson County. On November 29, 2018 a Caterpillar Track loader valued at $30,000 was reported stolen from Bailey Mill Road. On November 30, 2018 a 1985 Kenworth Truck valued at $25,000 was stolen, and recovered a short distance away, from Willis Road. On January 21, 2019 at Komatsu PC55 mini excavator valued at $35,000 was stolen from a construction site on Barnesville Highway in Upson County. The Komatsu was equipped with a GPS device. The GPS device lead investigators to an address on Hwy 109 west in Pike County. With the assistance of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office the Komatsu was recovered and it was determined that the following individuals were responsible for the thefts:
John Ethan Osbolt, 26, of 8321 Hwy 109 west Zebulon, Ga.
Robert Kevin Chapman, 31, 344 Oliver Road Meansville, Ga.
Osbolt is charged with 3 counts of theft by taking and is held in the Upson County Jail on $30,000 bond. Chapman remains in the Pike County Jail on other charges and will be charged with 3 counts of theft by taking in Upson County.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
January 25, 2019
