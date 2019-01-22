GRIFFIN SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER STABBED MONDAY

Griffin-Spalding County Board of Education member Syntel Brown was seriously wounded in a stabbing Monday morning.
According to a press release issued by Sheriff Darrell Dix, the incident occurred at a High Falls Road residence.
Deputies responded at approximately 9:07 a.m. to a call of an aggravated assault at that location. Upon arrival, deputies located Brown, age 33, in the front yard.
Mr. Brown was found to have suffered multiple stab wounds and cuts,” the release stated. “A neighbor, along with deputies, began rendering aid to Brown until EMS could arrive. Brown has since been transported to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.”
A second individual identified as 24-year-old Devontae Perkins, was located a short distance from the residence. Like Brown, Perkins was found to be suffering from multiple stab wounds and cuts.
Perkins was transported to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital, where he is being treated for his wounds.
“After being briefed by my investigators as to the details of the incident and those involved, I made the determination to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and ask for their assistance,” Dix said. “At this point the investigation has been turned over to them. No other details will be released at this time as the investigation into the incident and fact gathering is ongoing.”
Kimberly Willis Green, executive director of Communications and Partnerships for the Griffin-Spalding County School System stated, “Our hearts and minds are with Mr. R. Syntel Brown and his family at this time. We wish him a speedy recovery.
No comments:
Post a Comment