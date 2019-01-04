UPDATE; UPSON CO MURDER

A body was located by an Upson County Deputy on Thursday evening January 3, 2019 just before 9:00. The deceased is believed to be Roderick Crawford of Barnesville who was reported missing from Lamar County on December 29th. Two individuals are in custody charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm while in Commission of a Felony. They are identified as Cameron Jones, 20 and Kiera Williams 18. Williams is in the Upson County Jail and Jones is in the Clayton County Jail.
Investigation reveals that Crawford contacted Williams through an internet escort website and met him in Upson County. He was subsequently murdered and left behind an abandoned house located at 1414 Grantling Street in Upson County.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to handle this investigation.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
January 4, 2019
