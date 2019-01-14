JAN 2019 MEETING AGENDA UPSON PLANNING COM

Monday, January 14, 2019
REGULAR MEETING AGENDA Thomaston-Upson County Government Administration Complex 106 East Lee Street – R.E. Lee Building City/County Meeting Room, #140 Monday, January 14, 2019, 5:30 P.M. (Please silence all audible alarms.) 1. Call to Order and Roll Call 2. Adoption of Meeting Minutes - December 10, 2018 Regular Meeting – Minutes Provided 3. Old Business - None 4. New Business A. Application for Rezoning – REZ2019-01, James Fortner/JMF Trucking Co., 1409 County Road; Parcels #030 046, 046A and 046B, To Allow Existing Towing, Diesel Repair and Truck Terminal – Material Provided 1. Public Hearing 2. Commission Discussion B. Discussion of Backyard Chicken Ordinance – Materials Provided C. Discussion of Solar Ordinance – Materials Previously Provided 5. Other Business A. Election: 2019 Chair B. Election: 2019 Vice Chair C. Approve 2019 Meeting Schedule – Material Provided 6. Planning Commissioner Issues and Announcements 7. Secretary’s Issues and Announcements A. Update: Manufactured Home Ordinance B. Update: TRRV Program C. Update: Matis Rezoning 8. Adjournment
