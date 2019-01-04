FURTHER UPDATE UPSON CO. MURDER

The arrests of Williams and Jones have led investigators to other violent crimes.
Forest Park Police said Williams and another woman, Ashanti Dorsey, are now charged with the Dec. 21 murder of Mario Rashaad Edwards in Forest Park.
Sheriff Kilgore said Jones faces an additional murder charge for a separate Clayton County murder.
Members of the Clayton County Fugitive Squad arrested Dorsey Thursday, hours after became the first woman to top the county’s Most Wanted List.
Squad members captured Dorsey in DeKalb County for another murder charge separate from the Forest Park case.
Investigators believed Dorsey shot and killed a wanted man Wednesday after an argument on Lakeview Way in Clayton County.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office described Dorsey as a known prostitute who is a suspect in a series of robberies of men who solicited her services off of the internet.
Investigators believe all of the suspects met their victims through an escort website.
Williams is being held in the Upson County Jail, while Jones and Dorsey are in the Clayton County Jail.
