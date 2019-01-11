UGA FOOTBALL NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

ATHENS----------James Coley, who served as Co-Offensive Coordinator at the University of Georgia this past season, has been promoted to Offensive Coordinator at UGA according to an announcement Friday by Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart.
Coley has been on the UGA coaching staff since Smart took over as head coach in 2016.
“James has been an critical part of our staff since we came to Georgia,” said Smart. “He’s done an incredible job in all aspects of his responsibilities including coaching wide receivers for two years, serving as co-offensive coordinator this past season coaching the quarterbacks, and recruiting. James has extensive coordinator experience during his entire coaching career and will transition easily into his new role.”
Coley was named Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach at Georgia in 2018 after two seasons coaching the Bulldogs’ wide receivers
No comments:
Post a Comment