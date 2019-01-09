SUPPORT THE LIBRARY IN PIKE CO. AT BIG BAND DANCE

5th Annual Taste of Two Counties Big Band Dance
The beat of the Big Band returns to Griffin on Saturday, January 26th, from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at the Kiwanis Event Center, 1025 South Hill Street for the 5th Annual "Taste of Two Counties" Big Band Dance.
Join the Friends of the J. Joel Edwards Public Library for a night of great music, great food and loads of fun.
Night Train Swing Band, a 17-piece authentic Big Band will be providing the music; restaurants from Pike and Spalding County will supply the food.
Tickets are available at Novel Experience Booksellers in Zebulon, the J. Joel Edwards Public Library in Zebulon or online at www.friendsofthejjoeledwardspubliclibrary.com
Call 770-584-3094 for additional information
No comments:
Post a Comment