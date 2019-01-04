Friday, January 4, 2019
THREE DEAD IN MONROE COUNTY
On January 4, 2018 at approximately 7:32 a.m. Monroe County Emergency Services responded to a House Fire on Joe Chambers Rd. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed and it was unknown if the house held any occupants. At approximately 9:27 a.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call regarding a possible murder that had occurred at the same house as the fire. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office then sent out a BOLO for the suspect and his vehicle. The victim’s truck was located in Flovilla by Butts County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was located inside the truck with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the head. At this time the victim’s identity has not been confirmed, but, is believed to be Michael Taylor, age 68, of Forsyth, Georgia. Shortly after locating the suspect in Flovilla, Monroe County Deputies located the remains of two bodies in the house fire. The victims inside the house are believed to be Alicia Taylor, age 52, and Colton Charles King, age 23. Alicia Taylor is the wife of the suspect, Michael Taylor. Colton Charles King is the son of Alicia Taylor. All three victims will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for positive identification. This case is still active.
