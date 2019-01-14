THOMASTON CITY COUNCIL AGENDA JAN. 15

CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL – AGENDA
JANUARY 15, 2019 – 7:00 P.M.
City-County Meeting Room, Main Floor, R. E. Lee Building
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge Allegiance to the Flag.
B. Approval of Minutes of January 7, 2019.
C. Adoption of Agenda.
D. Public Comment and Announcements.
E. City Attorney’s Report.
F. Assistant City Clerk’s Report.
G. City Engineer’s Report.
H. City Manager’s Report.
1. Approval of Resolution – City Property Rental Fees.
2. Approval of Appointments of Individuals to Serve on the City Committees and Joint Committees.
3. Approval of New Phone System for City Hall Offices and Police Department.
I. Other Business.
J. Executive Session.
K. Adjournment.
