GORDON STATE INVITES U TO TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE

The community is invited to bundle up and join Gordon State College professors Dr. Chad Davies and Dr. Richard Schmude to view the total lunar eclipse starting late Sunday evening Jan. 20.
“As many know, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon's orbit around the Earth takes it through the Earth's shadow, often causing the Moon to turn a coopery or deep red color,” Davies said. “Due to this effect, this event is referred to as a ‘Blood’ Moon.”
Davies, Schmude and others who want to brave the cold and enjoy the celestial show will gather at Summers Field Park beginning at 9:30 p.m.
“It’s at that time that the Moon will begin to move into a part of the Earth's shadow known as the penumbra,” Davies explained. “The total eclipse will begin at 11:41 p.m. and last for about an hour. While this event can be viewed without any special device from any location with an unobstructed view of the southern sky, we will have a couple of telescopes at the park for those who would like to take a closer look.”
There will also be additional information on lunar eclipses on display.
“Anyone with binoculars, spotting scopes, or telescopes is welcome to bring them and join the group,” Davies said.
And unlike a solar eclipse, no special eyewear is required to view a lunar eclipse.
