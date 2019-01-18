GRIFFIN-SPALDING CHAMBER ANNUAL AWARDS THURSDAY

Member of the Year- Cindy Shaddix
Lon Touchstone Small Business- Jody Sellars Law Firm
Corporate Citizen of Year- Ga. Power- Craig Ogletree
Citizen of Year- Josh Abernathy
Ambassador Year- Michelle Boggs
New General Griffin for 2019- Johnnie McDaniels (former county commissioner)
Outgoing Chamber Chair Trudy Gill was proud that the membership rose to over 850 members this year. She brought on and introduced new Chamber Chair for 2019- Kathleen Smith from Wellstar Hosp.
