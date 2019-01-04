THOMASTON MAYOR AND COUNCIL AGENDA 1/7/19 12 NOON

Annual of Appointments of City Officials:
City Attorney Assistant City Clerk
City Auditor Municipal Court Judge
City Prosecutor
E. Public Comment and Announcements.
1. Thomaston Police Department Promotion – Officer Jaron Gross.
F. City Attorney’s Report.
G. Assistant City Clerk’s Report.
1. Approval of 2019 Municipal Election/Qualifying Fees.
H. City Engineer’s Report.
I. City Manager’s Report.
1. Approval of Appointments of Individuals to Serve on the City Committees and Joint Committees.
2. Approval of Resolution – City Property Rental Unit Fees.
2. Approval of Surplus Property – Thomaston Police Department.
3. Approval of Proposal from Qualifying Firm to Provide Architectural Services.
4. Approval of Right-of-Way Mowing and Maintenance Agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation – “Park Drive” to “R Street”.
5. Approval of TSPLOST Intergovernmental Agreement with County of Upson.
6. Approval of Hiscox Professional Binder Liability.
7. Approval of Hiscox Cyber Proposal.
J. Other Business.
