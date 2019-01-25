Friday, January 25, 2019
ADULT ED CLASSES AVAILABLE IN THOMASTON
Beginning Monday, February 4, 2019, the Thomaston-Upson School System, in partnership with Southern Crescent Technical College, will be hosting Adult Education classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 AM - 12 Noon at the Upson-Lee Learning Academy, located at 300 S. Adams Street. All classes will be taught by a Southern Crescent Technical College instructor. Adult Education classes are designed to help adult students with College and Career Readiness, GED Preparation, Life Skills, and English as a Second Language. Instruction includes individualized assignments, small group and large group instruction and activities, and online components in order to maximize learning opportunities. All instruction, books, and materials are FREE of charge to students. Regular attendance is required. For information, call 706-646-6121.
