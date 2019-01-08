Tuesday, January 8, 2019

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT ILLUSIONISTS COMING TO UPSON-LEE

Illusionists David & Jenny, from America’s Got Talent, will be performing their 70-minute illusion show production, “Cutting-Edge Illusions & Daring Escapes” at the UPSON-LEE FINE ARTS CENTER on JANUARY 17, 2019, at 7:30 PM. 

Millions across the globe have witnessed David & Jenny in over 1000 live performances as well as appearances on America’s Got Talent and international TV networks. 

The show, which will serve as a fundraiser for THE UPSON-LEE HIGH SCHOOL KNIGHTS OF BROADWAY, features large-scale Vegas-style illusions, hilarious comedy, and audience participation. 

Tickets are on sale now at magicshowtix.com or at the front office of Upson-Lee High School. Student tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. 

Early bird prices are available until January 10 with $5 tickets for students and $8 tickets for adults.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 3:30 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)