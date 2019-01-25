Friday, January 25, 2019
T-U SCHOOLS ,SHERIFF KILGORE HELPING FED WORKERS
The Thomaston-Upson School System is reaching out to furloughed federal workers in the T-U area who are currently affected by the government shutdown. According to Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico, the district wants to help those government employees whose work and home lives have been disrupted and offer them the opportunity to join the Thomaston-Upson School System as substitute teachers. “We have a plan in place to expedite the hiring and training process for these furloughed government workers,” stated Derico. “Sheriff Dan Kilgore has offered to partner with the school district in these efforts. The Upson County Sheriff’s Office will be waiving the background check fees for furloughed employees seeking temporary employment with TU Schools. In addition, Sheriff Kilgore has agreed to fast track these background checks in order to have them completed in 1 day if at all possible. We cannot end this crisis, but we can help just a little by offering temporary employment to furloughed workers in our area.” Non-certified substitute teachers earn $60 - $75 daily, depending on their education level. For information on joining the Thomaston-Upson team as a substitute teacher, furloughed federal employees should call Jenny Williams, Thomaston-Upson School System’s Human Resources Specialist, at 706-647-9621.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 1:38 PM
