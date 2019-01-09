UPSON CO. JAILER ARRESTED

News Release
On Tuesday night, January 8, 2019 a jail officer was arrested while attempting to smuggle marijuana and other contraband into the Upson County Jail. Kenny Richardson, 19, of Thomaston had been employed as a jail officer since October 29, 2018. Investigators searched Richardson as he entered the jail to begin his shift based on information developed during an internal investigation. He was found to be in possession of marijuana, tobacco and cigar wrappers. Richardson is charged with Possession of Marijuana with the intent to Distribute, Violation of Oath of Office and Crossing Guard Lines with Contraband. All are felonies. Richardson is being held on $15,000 bond.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
January 9, 2019
