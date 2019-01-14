PIKE CO. CHASE ON 19 SAT=ARRESTS

Pike County Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit this evening. A Deputy stopped to check a suspicious vehicle that was near a neighborhood on Highway 19 in North Pike County. The suspect vehicle fled upon seeing the Deputy and a pursuit ensued that ended on Adams Street in Zebulon when the vehicle wrecked. Three occupants were taken into custody and a bag containing methamphetamine and marijuana was located on the side of the roadway after being thrown out by the suspects.
The driver was found to be a fifteen year old. The other individuals that were arrested are Emma Echols , 18 years old , and Dustin Adkerson , 28 years of age, both from Griffin. Echols and Adkerson are currently in the Pike County Jail and the juvenile is being turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
