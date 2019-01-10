The Upson Historical Society Social Graces Class begins Sunday, January 27, 2019 at 3:00 P. M. at the Pettigrew White Stamps House located on South Church Street. This class is limited to eight graders. Mr. and Mrs. Mike (Peggy) Greene will teach this class for six weeks. The class will include table manners, table settings, thank you notes, and social etiquette. Class size will be limited to 12 and the cost is $60.00, which includes membership in the Historical Society. CONTACT: pgreene42@gmail.com.
