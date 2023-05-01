Man and woman subjects of interest in Zebulon Road burglary

Monroe County deputies ask for the public's help identifying a person of interest in relation to a burglary on Zebulon Road.
Deputies said on April 17, between 7:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M., a burglary occurred in the Zebulon Road area.
Surveillance caught footage of a man riding in a blue Honda Accord. He is described as a black male with shoulder-length locks and brown eyes.
Deputies said a woman was driving the vehicle and both subjects are now persons of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Yalonda Mercer at (478) 994-7043.
