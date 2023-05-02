Gordon State College Appoints New Dean of Students

Stackhouse’s career in higher education spans for 20 years where she began her experience in intercollegiate athletics than transitioned over several areas of student affairs such as admissions, Federal TRIO programs and academic advising. Her recent endeavors provided her the opportunity to work with residence life, student activities, Greek life, recreation and wellness as well as student leadership. Stackhouse also has experience at the K12 level as a middle grade educator and sports coach.
Before joining Highlander Nation, Stackhouse served as the director of student affairs at Florida State University-Panama City (FSUPC) which directly reported to the assistant vice president (AVP) of student affairs at the Tallahassee campus. Her department consisted of orientation, student activities, accessibility services, student Engagement, counseling services and student conduct. She worked collaboratively with her team and provided an active and engaging campus experience for the FSUPC community.
“I am elated for the opportunity to serve Gordon State College. I was attracted to GSC’s core values which focus on students, life-long learning, and collaboration. I find that these areas align with my own values and how I work with students, colleagues, and my team,” Stackhouse said.
During her tenure at FSUPC, Stackhouse played an integral role in revamping new student orientation, securing FSUPC’s associate membership in the Peach Belt Conference’s E-Sports League, and created new staff and student leadership positions on campus. She also served as an adjunct faculty member teaching the first-year introductory course.
Before heading to Florida, Stackhouse was the director of residential and campus life at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW). She worked in the division of student engagement and success and supervised areas of student activities, Greek life and leadership, residential living, and recreation and wellness programs. While at GSW, she was awarded the GSW Athletics Hurricane Hero for Women’s Soccer (2020), the Oris Bryant, Jr. Staff Member of the Year Award (2019) and the Excellence in Advising for Outstanding Student Advisement (2018).
A native of Thomaston, Georgia, Stackhouse began her postsecondary education at Georgia Southern University where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in sport management.
Stackhouse holds a Doctor of Education degree in curriculum studies as well as a Master of Education degree in higher education administration from Georgia Southern University. She also attained a Master of Business Administration degree from GSW.
Currently, Stackhouse serves on the Journal of Student Affairs Research and Practice’s (JSARP) New Professional and Graduate Student (NPGS) Editorial Board. She also serves as a core content creator for NOBA. She is a member of several professional associations including NASPA, ACPA, NOBA, and NACA.
Stackhouse’s passion includes working with students and assisting them in the transition into higher education.
Founded in 1852, GSC is a member of the University System of Georgia. The college has a distinctive legacy of excellent scholarship and service. GSC offers 11 four-year degrees and 11 associate-level degrees, which includes multiple baccalaureate pathways for students. With an enrollment of over 3,100+ students, GSC offers an intimate academic setting in state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories. In this setting, students receive individualized attention that only a small college with dedicated faculty and staff can provide.
No comments:
Post a Comment