Upson-Lee Retires #44

Friday, May 19, is Travon Walker Jersey Retirement Day, as proclaimed by the TU School System, the City of Thomaston, and Upson County. We encourage everyone to wear your #44 jerseys from ULHS, UGA, or the Jacksonville Jaguars, or just wear your purple, silver, and black UL Knights spirit clothing to celebrate this occasion. That evening at 7 PM at Matthews Field, we will have the UL Knights spring football game against Westside Macon. ULHS will be selling #44 commemorative t-shirts for $20 each (limited quantities and sizes). Those in attendance will receive free, commemorative programs (limited quantities, 1 per family) and there will be special autographed giveaways each quarter. The halftime event will be Travon Walker's Jersey Retirement Celebration, and the Jaguars film crew will be at Matthews Field to film the ceremony. All tickets are $5 at the gate. Season tickets will be honored; however, reserved seating for season ticket holders will not be available. Bring your family and friends and let's PACK THE STADIUM for Travon Walker's #44 Jersey Retirement Celebration!!! You do not want to miss this!
