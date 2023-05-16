Tuesday, May 16, 2023

PIKE CO BASEBALL COACH DON HANSON RETIRING

 After thoughtful consideration, I have decided that my tenure as head baseball coach has come to an end.  There is never a perfect time for this, however, I am proud of the legacy that I am leaving behind.  In my 20 years at the helm of this program, I poured my heart and soul into every aspect of it.  The relationships, memories, and experiences made along the way will last me a lifetime.  I am deeply thankful for the opportunity that was given to me by our school system and the support from the community, I was able to accomplish much more than I had ever dreamed.   Over the years, I have been blessed with players and coaches that believed in what we were doing, and from that I was able to gradually build this program into the Powerhouse that it is today.  We won a few titles and even got a couple of rings along the way.  I stepped onto the field every day with a positive attitude because when you genuinely love something, it doesn’t feel like work.  Pike has always been my home and will continue to have my support.  I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life with the support of my family, loved ones, friends, and supporters.  Go Pirates!

 Sincerely,Don Hanson 
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 9:42 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)