60 Displaced Fire in Griffin

Spalding County Manager Dr. Steve Ledbetter confirmed today that sixty residents displaced after a Friday morning apartment complex fire are taking temporary shelter at the City Park gym.
The Red Cross is there now helping coordinate resources for those impacted.
“We have an evacuation center established at City Park for those who need a place to get out of the weather and meet with the Red Cross. We are working now to determine if there is need for an overnight shelter,” said Spalding County Fire Chief Glenn Polk.
For questions or more information, please contact the Red Cross at CROSS.
