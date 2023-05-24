G-DOT MEMO TO PIKE AND SPALDING

Spalding and Pike Counties: The Georgia DOT advises Spalding County motorists that a Quick Response project will start Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Contract crews will install a new R cut on SR 7 at County Line Road. The project will be active on weekdays (Mondays through Fridays) from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except on upcoming holidays. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 120 days.When: Starting Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and working weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (except holidays)
Where: SR 7 and County Line Road, Spalding and Pike Counties, GeorgiaMotorists can use the newly installed median crossover just north of County Line Road. Lane closures are expected in this project due to the scope of work; crews will install signage around the work zone at the site.
RCUTs reduce angle crashes at certain intersections by requiring side street traffic to make only right-hand turns followed by U-turns, thereby preventing angle collisions. Nationally, RCUT intersections reduce the incidence of severe crashes by 47% and minor crashes by 69%.Advisory: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speeds while traveling through detours and around work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
Drivers are encouraged to be aware of the new traffic flow situation and alert to the new signage and newly-closed median at the site.
