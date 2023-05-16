Upson-Lee Elementary School STEM teacher Donna Fouts was selected as the Thomaston-Upson School System's 2023-24 Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Amy Miller made the announcement Tuesday, May 16, in a surprise visit to Mrs. Fouts' classroom. The System Teacher of the Year is selected from among the individual schools' Teachers of the Year by a panel of community and school district judges. Judging is based on an application packet submitted by the teacher, a classroom observation, and a teacher interview. Mrs. Fouts will now represent the Thomaston-Upson School System in the Georgia Teacher of the Year competition.
|Left - Right: TU Assistant Superintendent Dr. Amy Miller; TU System Teacher of the Year Mrs. Donna Fouts; ULES Principal Mrs. Nesha Campbell;
TU Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico
