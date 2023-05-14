Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore escorting sixth grade students from Upson-Lee Middle School on a field trip to Washington D.C.. Leaving Sunday, May 12, 2019 and returning on Friday, May 17, 2019. To visit many of our nation’s historic sites including the Smithsonian museums, the Washington monument, the National Zoo, Ford’s Theatre, the White House, the U.S. Capitol and Arlington National Cemetery. This trip is sponsored and chaperoned by the Upson County Sheriff’s Office with the approval of the Thomaston-Upson County Board of Education
Sunday, May 14, 2023
UPSON County Sheriff Dan Kilgore and Thomaston students load up for Washington D.C. Sunday afternoon.
Posted by Fun 101.1 FM at 10:06 PM
