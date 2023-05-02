SHERIFF KILGORE LISTS CHARGES IN CHILD MOLESTATION CASE

NEWS RELEASE
On May 1, 2023 Upson Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Daniel Alfred Peterson, 28, of 2260 Cook Street, Thomaston charging him with two counts of Aggravated Child Molestation. A report was made to the Sheriff’s Office on April 27, 2023 alleging these incidents occurred between November 2019 and November 2022. Through investigative efforts evidence was gathered to indicate Peterson committed these acts against two different victims under the age of sixteen. This investigation is active and ongoing. Peterson is held without bond in the Upson County Jail.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
May 2, 2023
No comments:
Post a Comment