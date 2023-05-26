UPSON SHERIFF DAN KILGORE ANNOUNCES A FEMALE INMATE DEATH

Glaydene S. Dixon, 54, an inmate of the Upson County jail passed away at Upson Regional Medical Center on Friday, May 26, 2023. Dixon, who was homeless, was arrested by the Thomaston Police Department on March 25, 2023 for Obstruction of an Officer, Criminal Trespass and Simple Battery against a Police Officer. She was being held in the county jail pending resolution of her charges. She became ill on the morning of Sunday, May 21 at the jail and was taken to Upson Regional for treatment. Her condition worsened throughout the week and she passed away on Friday morning.
As this is an in custody death, we have asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation.
No comments:
Post a Comment