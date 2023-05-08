UPSON HISTORICAL SOC SUMMER WORKSHOPS

Upson Historical Society’s Summer Workshops The Ancient Art of Weaving A summer workshop for adults & children ages 8+ Saturday June 24, 2023 10:00 a.m.to 12:00 p.m. Registration Fee: $35.00 Thomaston-Upson Archives Basement 301 S Center St Thomaston, GA Presented by: Cindy Bowden and Amy Skinner from Chipley Historical Center Practice the ancient art of weaving and discover how people made cloth thousands of years ago! Learn the basics of spinning thread and weaving. The project and loom are yours to keep at the end of the workshop! Payment is due the day of the workshop Limited space available, Registration is required To register contact Upson historical Society: (706) 601-3610 upsonhistoricalsociety1968@gmail.com This project is supported by Georgia Humanities, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, through funding from the Georgia General Assembly
