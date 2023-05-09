MERIWETHER CO SHERIFF SMITH REPORTS A SHOOTING

“On April 10, 2023, on or about 7:30 pm. our patrol deputies responded to the 300 block of Chapel Hill Road, Manchester, Ga. regarding a report of shots fired into an occupied vehicle. Upon our personnel arriving on the scene a male victim reported that while traveling through the area in his vehicle subject(s) drove up next to his vehicle on a four-wheeler. During this time the subject(s) unknown opened fire with a gun on his vehicle in which multiple rounds were fired. One round passed through the side window of the vehicle within very close proximity of striking the victim in the head. Our investigators responded to the incident location and began processing the scene and gathering evidence. Our personnel later recovered the four-wheeler that was reported to have been involved in the incident which had been abandoned in the area.
Through our investigation our personnel were able to identify person(s) of interest related to these case investigations and others in surrounding jurisdictions. We also uncovered that these individual(s) have been operating as a criminal street gang. Due to these investigative efforts, we have charged a male juvenile, 16 years of age, with multiple charges related to the Chapel Hill Road incident. The juvenile offender is currently being housed without bond in the Georgia Regional Youth Detention Center, RYDC, for the offenses of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Criminal Street Gang Activity. The juvenile offender was also charged with the offense of Possession of a Firearm by Person under 18 and Criminal Street Gang Activity related to an incident that occurred in our jurisdiction on 05/03/2023. This juvenile offender at the time of our incident was out on bond from a neighboring jurisdiction for a similar offense. These investigations are ongoing with additional charges pending.” Sheriff Chuck Smith said.
“We are requesting the public’s help with any information related to this incident or others that have occurred inside of Meriwether County or outside jurisdictions. The information provided will be kept confidential. It is past time for those in the community that have direct information and knowledge of those responsible to take a stand against those that are committing these heinous acts. Provide the information to law enforcement so that each of those who are responsible can be held accountable under the law. It takes us all to make and keep our community safe. Call our criminal investigation division at (706) 672-6651, M.C.S.O. direct line (706) 672-4489, or 911 in an emergency.” Sheriff Smith advised.
