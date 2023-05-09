Authorities Looking for Active Shooter

Deputies were on the scene at Mary Persons High School looking for an active shooter after an unknown male called into the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and stated that he was at the school with a gun and about to enter and begin shooting.
Further investigation led deputies to determine that the call was a hoax.
The Monroe County Board of Education shares that students had already been dismissed by the time the call was placed at around 3:40 on Monday afternoon and remaining staff and students were put on lockdown, as well as the BOE Central Office and the Fine Arts Center.
The lockdown was lifted following deputies' determination that the call was a prank.
