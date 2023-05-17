GRAND OPENING U-L AG CENTER

Friday morning at 10 AM, Thomaston-Upson Schools will hold the Grand Opening of the beautiful, new Upson-Lee Agriculture Center, located on the campus of Upson-Lee High School. This is an 18,848 sq. ft. facility with a 10,000 sq. ft. show arena with bleacher seating. In addition, there are animal holding pens, student animal project housing, audio/visual capabilities, restrooms, dressing rooms, and a kitchen/concessions area. Combined, the Upson-Lee High School and Upson-Lee Middle School agricultural education programs impact nearly 800 students in our school system each year. The grand opening ceremony will be student-led by Upson-Lee High School and Upson-Lee Middle School FFA students. Dr. Barbara Wall, Ga DOE Deputy Superintendent, CTAE, will be the guest speaker for the event. The ceremony will be followed by a ribbon-cutting and tours of the facility. The event is open to the public.
