SPALDING CO GUN INCIDENT AT ORCHARD HILL

On May 23, 2023, Units from the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Orchard Hill area for a report of a black female wearing all red with a gun. When Deputies found the female near the lawnmower shop in downtown Orchard Hill, it was apparent that she was in the middle of mental or emotional crisis. Negotiations and de-escalation attempts were immediately started by Uniform Patrol Deputies on scene from Lt. Nick Bruce’s shift, with STING Investigator Sheldon Mayfield taking the lead in negotiations.
Sheriff Darrell Dix, “It was apparent to everyone that she was having a breakdown. She had relatives on scene that were speaking to the Deputies. They were very emotional but were able to convey to Deputies that this was out of character for her. At various points she had her finger on the trigger and had to be instructed by Investigator Mayfield to take her finger off the trigger.”
The female began manipulating the weapon like she was trying to chamber a round. When Deputies saw that she was distracted by this action, they charged her along with Deputy Mayfield and his K-9 partner Shogun.
“The appearance of the Deputies suddenly charging her along with Shogun, startled her causing her to drop the gun without being bitten. After that, she ran only a few feet before she was taken into custody by Deputies. She was turned over to EMS at the scene and transported to the hospital for evaluation.”
“This situation ended in the best way possible. You have to give credit to all of the responding Deputies from Lt. Bruce’s shift, Investigator Mayfield, and the other SCSO personnel who were on scene. Fortunately, they had the time and the training to recognize that she was in the middle of a crisis, and they were able to get her the help she needed. They did a great job and I’m proud of the work they do every day. It was very emotional for her, and her family and we understand that. No one wants to see their loved one in that situation, neither do the Officers that respond to those situations. The good Lord was looking out after everyone that was involved
