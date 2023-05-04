TPD FOILS BANK SCAM

On 05/02/2023 at approximately 2:50 p.m., TPD Sgt. Johnson, Cpl. Tisdale, Ptl. Reinagel, and Ptl. Robbins responded quickly to Colony Bank in reference to a fraudulent transaction and detained three men in a vehicle as they attempted to flee the area. The suspects inside the vehicle were later identified as Terry Craig (27) of Ellenwood, GA, Lance Loney (27) of Atlanta, GA, and Bradley Richards (40) of Gillsville, GA. It was later determined that they had fraudulently withdrawn thousands of dollars from the account of a Colony Bank customer using a fake ID and other information, and had attempted a similar transaction at a Colony Bank in Meriwether, GA earlier that day. Numerous fake driver’s licenses, debit cards, personal information (social security numbers, addresses, phone numbers, etc.), and a firearm were recovered from the vehicle. All three men were arrested on charges related to identity fraud, theft by deception, and multiple counts of possession of fake driver’s licenses. This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges related to identity fraud are expected.
No comments:
Post a Comment