SPALDING CO SHERIFF DARREL DIX REPORTS ON A POSSIBLE HOMICIDE

On Sunday, May 28, 2023, Units from the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Spalding County Fire Department, and Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor, responded to a house fire at 486 Dutchman Road in Spalding County. When deputies first arrived, they found the residence fully engulfed in flames. A witness notified them and firefighters that there was a body inside, however by this time the trailer had partially collapsed making a search at that point impossible. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “While speaking with the witness, he stated that he was present in the trailer when Christy Garner stabbed Patricia Gresham in the neck and killed her. Garner then attacked him, but he was able to fend her off and get away. Garner then set the trailer on fire to cover up the murder.” Interviews were conducted, and physical evidence was located on scene pursuant to a Search Warrant executed on the residence. Based on the facts and evidence, Christy Garner W/F 40, was arrested for the murder of Patricia Gresham. She has been charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Concealing the Death of Another, and Tampering with Evidence. She is currently being held in the Spalding County Jail without bond. Sheriff Dix further stated that “Spalding County Firefighters aggressively fought the fire until a portion of the trailer was able to be entered safely and they located Ms. Gresham’s body. My Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators, and Coroner Michael Pryor were meticulous in gathering and corroborating evidence that led them to Garner’s arrest for this insidious crime. Fire Fighters beat back the heat and flames long enough to allow for Mrs. Gresham’s body to be recovered and for evidence collection purposes and were able to make the scene safe enough for us to do our jobs in bringing justice to Mrs. Gresham’s family. Due to the determination and teamwork from the Sheriff’s Office, Spalding County Fire, Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor, and District Attorney Marie Broder’s Office, we were able to successfully investigate this incident, collect valuable information as to why, when, and how this occurred, and make the arres

