SPALDING CO SHERIFF DARREL DIX REPORTS ON A POSSIBLE HOMICIDE

On Sunday, May 28, 2023, Units from the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office,
Spalding County Fire Department, and Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor,
responded to a house fire at 486 Dutchman Road in Spalding County. When deputies first
arrived, they found the residence fully engulfed in flames. A witness notified them and
firefighters that there was a body inside, however by this time the trailer had partially
collapsed making a search at that point impossible.
According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “While speaking with the witness, he stated that
he was present in the trailer when Christy Garner stabbed Patricia Gresham in the neck
and killed her. Garner then attacked him, but he was able to fend her off and get away.
Garner then set the trailer on fire to cover up the murder.”
Interviews were conducted, and physical evidence was located on scene pursuant
to a Search Warrant executed on the residence. Based on the facts and evidence, Christy
Garner W/F 40, was arrested for the murder of Patricia Gresham. She has been charged
with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Concealing the Death of
Another, and Tampering with Evidence. She is currently being held in the Spalding
County Jail without bond.
Sheriff Dix further stated that “Spalding County Firefighters aggressively fought
the fire until a portion of the trailer was able to be entered safely and they located Ms.
Gresham’s body. My Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators, and Coroner Michael
Pryor were meticulous in gathering and corroborating evidence that led them to Garner’s
arrest for this insidious crime. Fire Fighters beat back the heat and flames long enough to
allow for Mrs. Gresham’s body to be recovered and for evidence collection purposes and
were able to make the scene safe enough for us to do our jobs in bringing justice to Mrs.
Gresham’s family. Due to the determination and teamwork from the Sheriff’s Office,
Spalding County Fire, Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor, and District Attorney
Marie Broder’s Office, we were able to successfully investigate this incident, collect
valuable information as to why, when, and how this occurred, and make the arres
