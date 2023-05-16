THOMASTON-UPSON SCHOOL SYSTEM SCHEDULE

Students' last day of school for the 2022-23 school year is Thursday, May 25. Upson-Lee High School's 2023 graduation ceremony will be Friday, May 26, at 8:00 PM at Matthews Field. Gates open at 6:30 PM. This is a private ceremony, and everyone who enters the stadium must have a ticket. No tickets will be available at the gate. Please do not bring balloons, umbrellas, tripods, personal chairs, signs, or noisemakers, as these items are not allowed. Please see the Acceptable Behavior Guidelines for additional information (attached).
