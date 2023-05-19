Missing Chatsworth Man Found Dead in Crawford County

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office found a deceased man who had gone missing from Chatsworth.
Bibb County Police said they found 24-year-old Olico Dennis just before 11 a.m. on Thursday. They found his body in Crawford County.
Investigators are now looking at this case as a homicide. They have already notified next of kin.
On Wednesday, the Chatsworth Police Department asked Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for help in finding Dennis.
The police department stated that Dennis was in Forsyth, Georgia for a work assignment. He had traveled to Macon on Tuesday evening and no one had heard from him since, police said.
Officers continue to investigate and say they will release more information as it becomes available.
No comments:
Post a Comment